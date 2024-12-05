One critically-acclaimed restaurant in Sheffield has gained further prestige with its mention in Harden’s Restaurant Guide.

JÖRO is the only restaurant in South Yorkshire to star in this year’s elite Top 100 list, which was released today, Thursday, December 5.

The modern British dining destination is one of Sheffield’s few Michelin-recommended restaurants, and has made its anticipated move from Krynkl in Shalesmoor, to Oughtibridge.

The three AA Rosettes-winning restaurant has gained lots of praise since it opened in 2016, and feedback from diners have hailed it as “better than most Michelin-starred restaurants”, with a menu that makes “exquisite combinations”.

Listing it in number #78, Harden’s said: “Luke & Stacey Sherwood have won fame since they opened in 2016 in the city’s ‘Krinkyl’ development and in September 2024 their success has enabled them to up sticks to the Oughtibridge Paper Mill development on the edge of the Peak District, now complete with two bars, an all-day dining terrace, an outdoor kitchen, bedrooms, and a deli shop on site.”

JÖRO 2.Ö is now available for bookings at its new site - a historic former paper mill beside the River Don, on the edge of the Peak District. Its original location will become Konjö, the restaurant’s street food concept, serving more affordable Asian-inspired dishes.

The Oughtibridge location also has five studio rooms and two one-bedroom apartments for customers to stay in. The official opening date for the site as a whole, including the bar, apartments and terrace kitchen, will be in the new year.

The 34th edition of the Harden's guide, published this week, is one of only two surviving established UK restaurant guides made available in print, and the only one based on feedback from normal diners, rather than a group of professional inspectors.

A total of 30,000 reports are submitted from a survey of 2,500 diners. Restaurants at all price levels are included: from street food vendors to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms, with 2,800 restaurants listed in total.