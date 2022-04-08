Joro in Kelham Island is one of five restaurants across the UK to be shortlisted in the Restaurateur of the Year category of the 2022 Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held on June 13 at The Hurlingham Club in London.

The event will celebrate the best restaurants, chefs and hospitality individuals in the country.

Joro offers a menu tasting service of either five, eight or 10 courses, with only seven tables available, to allow guests to share the buzz of the kitchen and share their restaurant experience with each other.

The restaurant was opened on December 21, 2016 by husband-and-wife Luke French, who is the head chef, and managing director Stacey Sherwood-French.

Located on the ground floor of the Krynkl building on Shalesmoor, the restaurant is made entirely out of shipping containers.

Luke recently featured on the primetime BBC show Great British Menu, where he made it to the final but just missed out on getting one of his dishes through to the banquet despite high praise from fellow chefs and judges.

Taking to Instagram after Joro made the shortlist for the latest National Restaurant Awards, he wrote: “Thank you to all at the voting academy, this really means the world to us both.”

Joro last year made the National Restaurant Awards’ list of the 100 best restaurants in the UK.