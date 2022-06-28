First look inside newly refurbished landmark Sheffield pub The Birley - pictures

Here is the first look inside a landmark Sheffield pub which has recently reopened following an extensive refurbishment.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:30 am

The Birley in Frecheville underwent a facelift over the course of a fortnight and opened it’s doors to the public again on Friday, June 24.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Jacob Towers, said: “Bringing the new look Birley Frecheville to Sheffield is really exciting for the whole team. At the Birley Frecheville, we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Birley Frecheville looks following the refurbishment.”

The venue is part of the Sizzling Pubs & Grill brand.

Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore

1. Inside the refurbished Birley pub

Here is a first look inside the newly refurbished pub.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Seating area

Interior view of the pub.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Exterior picture of The Birley

The Birley has undergone a refurb.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Seating booth

Enjoy a nice relaxing drink here.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2