The Birley in Frecheville underwent a facelift over the course of a fortnight and opened it’s doors to the public again on Friday, June 24.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Jacob Towers, said: “Bringing the new look Birley Frecheville to Sheffield is really exciting for the whole team. At the Birley Frecheville, we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.