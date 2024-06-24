Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The acclaimed Sheffield restaurant Jöro has been ranked as one of the best in Europe.

Opinionated About Dining’s (OAD) 2024 Top European Restaurants list was compiled using ratings from more than 6,000 reviewers.

Jöro placed 251st in the list, which is a big win for foodies in the north.

Sheffield has seen a huge increase in the number of food venues over the last few years, but with Jöro being Sheffield’s very own ‘urban restaurant influenced by nature’, according to chef-patron Luke French,it stands apart from many others.

Luke French at JÖRO, in Sheffield, which has been included in Opinionated About Dining’s 2024 Top European Restaurants list

Located in the Krynkl shipping container unit in Shalesmoor, Jöro features delicious and delicate Nordic-Japanese tasting platters, ranging from grilled asparagus to Danish Sea trout. The restaurant’s open floor plan allows guests to watch the chefs’ craftsmanship in real time, under an elegant and classy atmosphere without the fuss. There is no dress code, meaning you can enjoy a quality yet comfortable dining experience.

The name Jöro, meaning ‘Earth’ in old Norse, stands as a clear testimony to the restaurant’s relaxing and calming service provided, and with its growing awards collection over recent years, it is described as ‘a breath of fresh air for Sheffield’s dining scene’, for anyone looking for fine dining right in the heart of the city.

With the restaurant’s plans for a new site at the gorgeous paper mill out in Oughtibridge in motion, fine dining has never felt more accessible. As previously covered, Luke and Stacey’s plans for their second location out near the River Don have been smooth sailing, saying they knew the mill was the ‘perfect location’ for them upon first look.

