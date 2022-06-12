Jollibee is set to open its latest branch at the Sheffield shopping centre soon and is looking for staff.

Famous dishes at the Filipino fast food chain, which was founded in 1978 and claims to serve the ‘juiciest, tastiest, and crispiest fried chicken around’, include its Chickenjoy crispy chicken pieces and Yumburger beef burgers with special burger sauce.

The fast food chain Jollibee is opening a new restaurant at Meadowhall in Sheffield this summer

It is also known for its Jolly Spaghetti, a ‘sweet style’ spaghetti dish topped with chopped hot dog pieces and melted cheese, which it describes as a ‘classic Filipino favourite that we can't wait for you to taste’.

No opening date for Jollibee’s Meadowhall branch has yet been announced but it is due to open its doors sometime this summer.