The opening date for a new late-night cookie store in Sheffield city centre has been announced.

Insomnia Cookies will open at the former Simmonite butchers shop on Division Street from 4pm on Saturday, October 5. The store will open until 3am.

The first person through the doors is set to win a year’s supply of cookies, with free merchandise being handed out to the following 50 customers and complimentary cookies for everyone.

People have previously queued from as early as 5am when branches have opened elsewhere to get their hands on the freebies up for grabs.

Insomnia Cookies was founded in 2003 and has become a cult phenomenon in the US, with more than 277 bakeries across North America.

It is expanding in the UK, with three bakeries already up and running in Manchester.

The dessert chain delivers warm cookies until 3am, with the sweet treats also available to buy in-store.

How to get a free cookie

As well as a wide range of cookies, the sweet treats on offer include the famous ‘cookie’wich’, consisting of two scoops of ice cream sandwiched between freshly baked cookies; cookie shakes; cookie cakes; ice cream; and brownies.

Millie Ralston, Insomnia Cookies’ senior marketing manager, said: “We can’t wait to join Sheffield’s vibrant food scene, offering delicious warm cookies, seven days a week until late.

“Whether you’re studying until the early hours, making the most of freshers, or on the night shift - we’ve got you covered.”

To claim a free warm deluxe cookie, you simply have to sign up to the Insomnia Cookies reward programme between now and the opening party.