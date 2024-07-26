Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This image shows how a ‘cult’ late night bakery opening soon in Sheffield city centre will look.

Insomnia Cookies is set to open at the empty former Simmonite butchers shop on Division Street, near Sheffield City Hall.

The opening date has yet to be confirmed but the chain has said it is opening at the end of summer, and the website said on Wednesday, July 24 that there were 40 days till opening, which would make Monday, September 2 the opening date.

How Insomnia Cookies' new late-night bakery on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, will look. It will serve up warm cookies and other sweet treats until 3am. | Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies, which has more than 277 bakeries across North America and three in Manchester, describes itself as a ‘cult dessert brand’.

The bakery delivers freshly baked cookies and other sweet treats until the early hours, with customers also able to pick them up in store.

Insomnia Cookies said its new Division Street branch would open until 3am on selected days.

The extensive range of cookies includes chocolate CHUNK, Reese's Peanut Butter, and Biscoff.

It also serves up seasonal specials, such as churro cheesecake and lemon white chocolate, along with cookie shakes, ice cream and a variety of other sweet treats.

Millie Ralston, senior marketing manager at Insomnia Cookies, said of the new Sheffield store: “A vibrant city for students and night owls alike, we’ll be here for you seven days a week until late. Whether you’re studying until the early hours, making the most of freshers, or on the night shift - we’ve got you covered.”