New image gives first look at 'cult' late-night bakery coming Sheffield city centre, as opening date teased
and live on Freeview channel 276
Insomnia Cookies is set to open at the empty former Simmonite butchers shop on Division Street, near Sheffield City Hall.
The opening date has yet to be confirmed but the chain has said it is opening at the end of summer, and the website said on Wednesday, July 24 that there were 40 days till opening, which would make Monday, September 2 the opening date.
Insomnia Cookies, which has more than 277 bakeries across North America and three in Manchester, describes itself as a ‘cult dessert brand’.
The bakery delivers freshly baked cookies and other sweet treats until the early hours, with customers also able to pick them up in store.
Insomnia Cookies said its new Division Street branch would open until 3am on selected days.
Get your very own bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter The extensive range of cookies includes chocolate CHUNK, Reese’s Peanut Butter, and Biscoff.
It also serves up seasonal specials, such as churro cheesecake and lemon white chocolate, along with cookie shakes, ice cream and a variety of other sweet treats.
Millie Ralston, senior marketing manager at Insomnia Cookies, said of the new Sheffield store: “A vibrant city for students and night owls alike, we’ll be here for you seven days a week until late. Whether you’re studying until the early hours, making the most of freshers, or on the night shift - we’ve got you covered.”
To celebrate the new Sheffield store opening, Insomnia Cookies is offering a free warm deluxe cookie to everyone who signs up to its rewards programme between now and the launch day. You can sign up at: https://www.insomniacookies.co.uk/sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.