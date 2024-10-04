Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, will open from 4pm this Saturday, October 5, with the first person through the doors winning a year’s supply of cookies, and free cookies and other gifts for everyone in the queue.

The chain is already a cult phenomenon in the US, with more than 277 stores across North America, and is expanding in the UK.

The Division Street store, which is its first in Sheffield, will be open from 11am to 3am each day.

The cookies and other sweet treats will be available to eat in store or to take away. You can also get them delivered to your home from Monday, October 7.

