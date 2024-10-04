Insomnia Cookies: First look inside new late night cookie shop in Sheffield opening until 3am each day

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 05:00 GMT

These photos show inside a new late night cookie store in Sheffield city centre, which will be open until 3am each day.

Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, will open from 4pm this Saturday, October 5, with the first person through the doors winning a year’s supply of cookies, and free cookies and other gifts for everyone in the queue.

The chain is already a cult phenomenon in the US, with more than 277 stores across North America, and is expanding in the UK.

The Division Street store, which is its first in Sheffield, will be open from 11am to 3am each day.

The cookies and other sweet treats will be available to eat in store or to take away. You can also get them delivered to your home from Monday, October 7.

Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, will be open from 11am to 3am each day. The cookies and other sweet treats are also available for delivery

1. Open Late Late

Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, will be open from 11am to 3am each day. The cookies and other sweet treats are also available for delivery | National World Photo: National World

A freshly baked cookie from Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, which is opening from 4pm on Saturday, October 5 and will be open from 11am to 3am each day. The cookies and other sweet treats are also available for delivery

2. Freshly baked

A freshly baked cookie from Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, which is opening from 4pm on Saturday, October 5 and will be open from 11am to 3am each day. The cookies and other sweet treats are also available for delivery | National World Photo: National World

The range of ice cream at Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre

3. Ice cream

The range of ice cream at Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre | National World Photo: National World

The range of cookies available at Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, including the latest specials

4. Cookies

The range of cookies available at Insomnia Cookies, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, including the latest specials | National World Photo: National World

