An artists’ impression has been released showing how a luxury New York-inspired cocktail bar will look when it opens in the city centre next week.

Manhatta already operates two successful bars in Leeds and Birmingham and is now expanding to open up new sites in the Steel City, Newcastle and Nottingham in 2023. Following a £2 million restoration of a currently derelict two storey unit, the venue will open right next to the City Hall on Fountains Precinct on Saturday, February 11.

With capacity for 500 guests, the space will boast a 12 metre bar, DJ podium, private dining room, bookable booths, a bookable first floor bar, covered external seating and a first floor balcony overlooking City Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the bar’s operators said: “Sheffield is about to get an injection of downtown chic with the announcement that a new luxurious cocktail bar - Manahatta - will open next month.

A publicity shot from Manhatta.

“The totally instagramable venue - complete with neon, swings, a photobooth and cocktails trees - Manahatta will showcase the most glamorous cocktails, showstopping entertainment, bottomless brunches and all day dining, bringing the beat of New York to Sheffield. Manahatta - the original name for Manhattan - takes inspiration from the iconic NYC borough, its world-famous downtown vibe and after hours parties.”

They added: “Sheffield can enjoy an authentic taste of Manhattan decadence with New York style brunch, light lunches or in the evening, a more indulgent American-style menu with perfectly crafted bar snacks ideal alongside a sophisticated and varied cocktail and wine list. Everything at Manahatta is larger than life, party goers can enjoy supersize sharing cocktails, cocktail trees and Manahatta Magnums plus two for cocktails Sunday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The globally inspired food menu showcases a mix of small plates from the big city – from tacos and bao buns to Korean cauli wings and salt and pepper squid. For bigger appetites there’s American classics including burgers and dogs with plenty of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.”

Manahatta will also be giving its favourite drinks and dishes a ‘Steel City twist’ with the help of Henderson’s Relish, adding a signature grilled cheese sandwich with Henderson’s and beef brisket to its menu. To accompany, the mouth-watering dishes will be served with a ‘Henderson’s Cocktail’.

An artists' impression of the new bar.

The Sheffield venue is the eighth to launch from Leeds based operator Arc Inspirations, who boast 19 venues across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manahatta’s launch weekend has been described by venue bosses as a ‘fabulous festival of sensational celebrations’ featuring acts, exclusive after-parties and much more. Bookings will open for Manahatta from Friday, January 13.

For more information follow @manahattauk or visit http://manahatta.co.uk/

Manhatta bar is coming to Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exterior of Manhatta bar in Leeds.

The site of the new Manhatta bar.

Publicity shot from Manhatta bar.