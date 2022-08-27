Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Fairbank was ‘consumed by grief’ when she lost her dad John to liver cancer aged 66 in May 2021.

Just six months later her husband Scott collapsed at home and suffered a stroke because of a blood clot despite being a fit and well 40-year-old.

Samantha, mum to Taylor, aged 18, and Freya, aged 11, was left heartbroken and at a real ‘crossroads’.

But the experiences solidified to her that ‘life is so very short and you just don’t know what’s around the corner.’

The 39-year-old had started making homemade desserts and cakes from the kitchen of her Penistone home for friends and family and the ‘demand just snowballed’ after word started to spread about the tasty treats on social media.

As the online business grew, the family received the devastating news her dad had not got long to live and they spent the last few months ‘spending quality time together, playing games, watching his beloved Sheffield Wednesday, eating takeaways he’d never had before and obviously eating lots of cake."

Samantha added: “He said ‘where have you got this talent from Sam – it’s just amazing’. His favourite was my lemon cheesecake which I have now named after him – the ‘John Lemon Cheesecake’."

With her dad’s words to ‘follow her dream’ ringing in her ears, she decided to go for it and opened Bake Boutique Cakes & Desserts in Penistone in July.

Opening weekend saw people queuing up outside to get in. The bakes have been popular with residents, and also a celebrity as Gaz Beadle – who shot to fame as the star of the reality TV show Geordie Shore – popped in with his wife Emma and two children Chester and Primrose.

Samantha said: “I am immensely proud (to have opened the shop). I imagine my dad every day sitting in here with his lemon cheesecake. He would have been bursting with pride.

"My husband Scott has recovered well from his stroke and has been instrumental in helping me with the shop and supporting me through everything.

"The place has got a real buzz surrounding it and we have already had a celebrity visit, it’s quite unique, like nothing else around really.”

She said she ‘absolutely loved’ having Gaz and family in the shop and they enjoyed tucking into ice creams, waffle and a pre-ordered birthday cake.

Samantha added the most popular desserts are the waffles and cookie dough, along with carrot cake, Kinder Bueno cookies and cheesecake.

Meanwhile, baking wedding cakes has also become a major part of the business.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/bakeboutique1/

