Getting the approval of the bar tender when bravely walking up and ordering a pint somehow makes you feel like you have left your adolescence behind and are stepping into adulthood.

We asked Star readers where they first got served in a pub – and many revealed it wasn’t the easiest of gauntlets to run.

One drinker told how his first drink was a ‘cider and black in The Blue Bell, Hackenthorpe aged 18’.

But we can only assume an older friend bought it for him as he added he ‘would never approach the bar because I only looked about 12.’

Ro Heath said she had a ‘pint of snakebite’ in the Freedom House in Walkley but her tastes must have changed as she ‘never had it since.’

Another told how the landlord at their local pub ‘bought me my first legal pint at 18.’

Another drinker remembers a working men’s club where ‘they were serving anyone who could see over the bar.’