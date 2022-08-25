Sheffielders say where they first got served in a pub - including 49p pints and how it didn't always go to plan
Getting served for the first time in your local pub is a rite of passage.
Getting the approval of the bar tender when bravely walking up and ordering a pint somehow makes you feel like you have left your adolescence behind and are stepping into adulthood.
We asked Star readers where they first got served in a pub – and many revealed it wasn’t the easiest of gauntlets to run.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Property: 'Outstanding' family home in Whirlow hits market for £1,750,000
-
2
Norfolk Heritage Park Sheffield: Council seeks new operator for popular Sheffield cafe
-
3
National Burger Day: The best places to get a burger in Sheffield including Five Guys, Cutlery Works and Munchies
-
4
Wisewood Inn Loxley: 'Pie is to die for' at 'Sheffield's best rural pub' - review
-
5
Sheffield Property: Family home with lounge, dining room and snug for sale at region's average
One drinker told how his first drink was a ‘cider and black in The Blue Bell, Hackenthorpe aged 18’.
But we can only assume an older friend bought it for him as he added he ‘would never approach the bar because I only looked about 12.’
Ro Heath said she had a ‘pint of snakebite’ in the Freedom House in Walkley but her tastes must have changed as she ‘never had it since.’
Another told how the landlord at their local pub ‘bought me my first legal pint at 18.’
Another drinker remembers a working men’s club where ‘they were serving anyone who could see over the bar.’
For John Waller it was at the landmark Pomona pub on Ecclesall Road – now Champs – where he had a pint of Home Ales Best Bitter that cost 49p.