The annual event is held between March 7 and March 12 this year – and if you fancy marking it by heading out to try a tasty pie in one of the city’s eateries we’ve got you covered.

Here’s some of the best places to enjoy a delicious pie in Sheffield.

British Pie Week returns later in March.

True North pubs

Bars under the True North Brew Co. will be getting involved in Pie Week sand are encouraging customers to try one of their “100 per cent homemade, fresh pies.”

Chefs at venues across the city will be serving up classic favourites such as steak and ale as well as some special pie additions to the menu too.

True North sold a whopping 50,000 pies during 2021, despite lockdown and restrictions put in place on the hospitality industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sous Chef at The Broadfield, Sonia Gebbie, showed off her impressive pie making skills, making 50 pies an hour to feed hungry Nether Edge punters.

She said: “I’m so excited to get involved in Pie Week this year, after we had to close during the national celebration during 2021 due to Covid-19, I can’t wait to work alongside the chefs to create some exciting specials for Pie Week.”

True North venues participating in pie week are:- The Blue Stoops, The British Oak, The Broadfield, The Crown and Anchor, The Milton Arms, The Old House, The Punch Bowl, Riverside at Kelham Island, The Waggon and Horses and The York.

Nottingham House

This Broomhill pub, on Whitham Road, which is another pie-excluive venue has long been a favourite for students and professionals alike. They also do a great range for vegetarians and vegans, meaning that everyone is well catered for. The dishes available are changeable, but include red pepper and artichoke and chicken and leek. All are served with hand-cut chips or mashed potato, mushy peas and gravy.

The Botanist

This city-centre venue, Leopold Sqaure, offers a range of comforting pies, all served with mashed potato, mushy peas and gravy. Options for the filling include chicken and bacon, vegetarian mushroom and squash and also gluten and diary free lamb and mint.

Pieminister

This restaurant, on Division Street, is dedicated to pie so it’s the perfect place to go for a proper British pie.

There are plenty of delicious fillings to choose from. There’s the classic ‘Moo’, with British beef steak and ale, a vegetarian ‘Heidi’ with goat’s cheese, sweet potato and spinach and a vegan ‘Kevin’ with mushroom, tomato and red wine with onions and thyme.

The ‘Moo’ and ‘Heidi’ are also available in gluten-free options. Diners will be given scratch cards with every pie bought throughout the week and these cards will give pie fans the chance to win instant-win prizes, including a year’s supply of pie feasts.