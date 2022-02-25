Russia/Ukraine conflict, Sheffield floods and the Blades and Owls push for promotion - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast

For the latest podcast we discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including reaction from local politicians and Sheffield's unlikely links with a city in the Eastern European country.

Flooding and storm damage following torrential rainfall and high winds was also a hot topic.

We also talk about Sheffield Wednesday and United as they mount challenges for promotion.

Behind the Headlines podcast.

High water levels at the River Don.

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 21: Security officers walk in an underpass at the railway station on February 21, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The city's authorities have cited underpasses and the city's subway extensive system among the thousands of sites where residents can seek shelter in the event of war in Kyiv. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)