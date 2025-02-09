It is Sheffield’s ‘finest’ gift to the culinary world, yet it remains a mystery to many outside of South Yorkshire.

Now a bunch of car enthusiasts who take a bottle of Henderson’s Relish everywhere they go are helping to spread the word.

A video showing a member of The Drivers Collection, a group of classic car lovers, whipping out a bottle of the black stuff to splash on a jacket potato at an event in Warwickshire has gone viral.

The Drivers Collection founder Alex Downs splashes some Henderson's Relish - which he calls 'Sheffield's finest' - on a jacket potato at a motoring event | The Drivers Collection

He is heard telling the vendor ‘I’ve bought my own sauce’, to which the response is ‘we’ve got Worcestershire sauce here, you know’.

Indignant, he replies: “No we haven’t, we’ve got Hendo’s.”

‘You don’t want none of that muck’

When someone asks ‘where’s that from’ he tells them it is ‘Sheffield’s finest’ and adds, referring to Worcestershire sauce ‘you don’t want none of that muck’.

Alex Downs, the man in the video, filmed at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, lives in the Derbyshire town of Eckington, just over the border from Sheffield and said most of the team behind The Drivers Collective live in or around the Steel City.

Alex, who founded the group, told The Star: “For me, Henderson’s is a staple of where I’m from and I’m proud to support it like you would a football team! Growing up, there was always a bottle on the table at home and at my nan’s house.

“Most of us carry it around, especially when we’re at events, to spread the Henderson’s obsession country wide.”

What is Henderson’s Relish and how does it differ from Worcestershire sauce?

Henderson’s Relish has been made in Sheffield using the same secret family recipe since 1885 and is vegan friendly, unlike Worcestershire sauce, which contains anchovies.

Such is its popularity that anyone trying to compare it to Worcestershire sauce, widely acknowledged as an inferior condiment in these parts, risks being run out of town.

Henderson’s Relish recently risked the wrath of its own fans by labelling some bottles for the international market ‘Henderson’s Worcestershire Sauce’ - a marketing strategy the firm said was designed to help overseas constumers better understand what the product is and how it can be used.

The Drivers Collection runs classic car events around the country, attracting up to 4,000 people from across the UK and Europe.

Its next big event is the Cromford Car Night, at Cromford Mills, Derbyshire, on May 24.

For more about this event, and The Drivers Collection in general, visit: https://www.thedriverscollection.co.uk/.