The aim of the Sheffield Healthy Holidays scheme is to make sure that children are happy and healthy during school holidays by offering a range of fun activities and clubs that all the family can take part in.

From hula-hooping in the park or having a family cook off in the kitchen, the initiative has developed a programme of activities with partners across the city including Move More, Yorkshire Sport and Shipshape that everyone can enjoy at home and outdoors.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s some highlights that you could get involved in:-

Ice and Fire Blacksmithing

Learn a new skill in a safe environment at Heeley City Farm’s dedicated blacksmithing space.

Work with Iain Jones, blacksmith and youth worker to make hooks, and gain experience in team-work, communication and health and safety.

Pitsmoor Adventure Playground

Playground fun for the kids here with lots of interesting places to play, run,climb, jump, with a sandpit area, woodland area and a fire pit. Games, arts and crafts and food and snacks too.

Rivelin Woodland Skills

The session provides a range of bush craft and woodland skills for children aged five to 16 years from their base in the scenic Rivelin Valley. Activity leaders offer a variety of ‘inspirational, outdoor experiences to young people of all backgrounds’, all designed to develop a range of ‘practical and social skills, building up knowledge and enjoyment around nature.’

Endeavour

Fir Vale-based Endeavour are running two days of free outdoor adventure camps. You can go climbing, weaseling, caving or indoor climbing (dependant on the weather).

Projects and activities are designed to identify, target and support some of South Yorkshires most ‘disadvantaged, disaffected and forgotten young people’.

Activities are delivered through an experienced team of youth workers and outdoor activity instructors.

Fun cricket sessions

Play cricket at Allama Iqbal Cricket Club in Sharrow.

There are fun sessions available for boys and girls.

Sheffield Museums

Sheffield Museums Trust operates Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, Graves Gallery, Kelham Island Museum, Millennium Gallery, Shepherd Wheel and Weston Park Museum.

The organisation looks after well over a million interesting objects.

From the most powerful working steam engine in Europe to the tiniest pair of scissors, taxidermy animals to drawings of birds, art works and sculpture, there is always something interesting to see at one of the city’s museums.

The Trust also runs popular pop-up museum sessions in the city.

To find out more about the family-friendly activities held at the museums visit museums-sheffield.org.uk

Buzz Sheffield

Buzz Sheffield are running a range of activities with sports, crafts, drama and trips to places of interest around the city.