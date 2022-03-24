Healthy Holidays Sheffield: From woodland skills to sports and crafts - fun activities for all the family
A unique initiative is helping families in Sheffield to stay active and to eat food that does us good – all while having fun at the same time!
The aim of the Sheffield Healthy Holidays scheme is to make sure that children are happy and healthy during school holidays by offering a range of fun activities and clubs that all the family can take part in.
Read More
From hula-hooping in the park or having a family cook off in the kitchen, the initiative has developed a programme of activities with partners across the city including Move More, Yorkshire Sport and Shipshape that everyone can enjoy at home and outdoors.
Here’s some highlights that you could get involved in:-
Ice and Fire Blacksmithing
Learn a new skill in a safe environment at Heeley City Farm’s dedicated blacksmithing space.
Work with Iain Jones, blacksmith and youth worker to make hooks, and gain experience in team-work, communication and health and safety.
Pitsmoor Adventure Playground
Playground fun for the kids here with lots of interesting places to play, run,climb, jump, with a sandpit area, woodland area and a fire pit. Games, arts and crafts and food and snacks too.
Rivelin Woodland Skills
The session provides a range of bush craft and woodland skills for children aged five to 16 years from their base in the scenic Rivelin Valley. Activity leaders offer a variety of ‘inspirational, outdoor experiences to young people of all backgrounds’, all designed to develop a range of ‘practical and social skills, building up knowledge and enjoyment around nature.’
Endeavour
Fir Vale-based Endeavour are running two days of free outdoor adventure camps. You can go climbing, weaseling, caving or indoor climbing (dependant on the weather).
Projects and activities are designed to identify, target and support some of South Yorkshires most ‘disadvantaged, disaffected and forgotten young people’.
Activities are delivered through an experienced team of youth workers and outdoor activity instructors.
Fun cricket sessions
Play cricket at Allama Iqbal Cricket Club in Sharrow.
There are fun sessions available for boys and girls.
Sheffield Museums
Sheffield Museums Trust operates Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, Graves Gallery, Kelham Island Museum, Millennium Gallery, Shepherd Wheel and Weston Park Museum.
The organisation looks after well over a million interesting objects.
From the most powerful working steam engine in Europe to the tiniest pair of scissors, taxidermy animals to drawings of birds, art works and sculpture, there is always something interesting to see at one of the city’s museums.
The Trust also runs popular pop-up museum sessions in the city.
To find out more about the family-friendly activities held at the museums visit museums-sheffield.org.uk
Buzz Sheffield
Buzz Sheffield are running a range of activities with sports, crafts, drama and trips to places of interest around the city.
For more information about prices and how to book onto any of these activities visit the Sheffield Healthy Holidays website at https://sheffieldhealthyholidays.org/activities/