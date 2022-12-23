Everyone loves a bargain, and there's no better way to save money than happy hour drink deals.

Sheffield is home to a variety of bars and pubs offering great happy hour deals, including 2-4-1 cocktails, discounted cask beer and half-price Sangria.

We’ve compiled this list of the best bars and pubs for happy hour drinking in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bungalows & Bears

Sheffield is home to a variety of bars and pubs offering great happy hour deals

Advertisement Hide Ad

This city centre pub is an excellent choice for revellers who enjoy good drinks and music. What’s even better is that they offer deals on drinks. Visit Bungalows & Bears and enjoy two cocktails for £11 Sunday to Thursday.

All Bar One

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for somewhere cheap for social drinks with friends or work colleagues, All Bar One might be the answer. The bar on Leopold Street offers some of the most affordable deals in Sheffield.

From 5pm onwards, Sunday to Wednesday, sip on two cocktails for £12 when you order any two of the same drinks from the Classic cocktail menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tapas Revolution

This restaurant and bar right in the heart of Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre is bringing a taste of Spain to Sheffield. Enjoy a few tapas amongst friends and make the most of their happy hour deal, with 2-4-1 on all cocktails and G&Ts, plus half-price jugs of sangria available Monday to Sunday between 4pm and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slug And Lettuce

Slug and Lettuce, on Holly street – the centre of the city’s vibrant nightlife – is a perfect spot for cheap drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are known for their daily drinks offers which include 2-4-1 cocktails, and Fizz Fridays, which gets you discounts on bottles of sparking wine.

You could also visit for bottomless drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cavendish