Greene King pubs in Sheffield giving away free beer and trips to Wembley Stadium - all you have to do is download an app

Customers just need to sign up to the Season Ticket app from Greene King so they can play the Festival of Sport game.

As well as over 100,000 prizes, including 70,000 free drinks for beverages including San Miguel, Guinness and Greene King IPA, Festival of Sport players will also be guaranteed 10 per cent off selected drinks.

Greene King are offering a number of freebies this summer.

Those who sign up will also earn themselves a roll of the dice within the Festival of Sport game.

Participating pubs in Sheffield include The Penny Black in the city centre, The Porter Brook in Ecclesall Road, The Ball in Crookes and The Shakey in Hillsborough.

For the full list visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs-near-me/sport/

The promotion has been launched to coincide with live coverage in Greene King pubs of a number of high profile sporting events from the Women’s Euros to Wimbledon, plus football, rugby, cycling, cricket, tennis and Formula 1.

In the Festival of Sport game, players will be rewarded for collecting cards relating to each sport – with three collectable cards per sport.

Once three cards have been collected, lucky winners will be able to win TVs, merchandise, concert tickets and festival tickets.

Other prizes include Wembley Stadium tours, tickets to the Premiership Rugby final and tickets to The Hundred cricket tournament.

Customers will be entitled to three rolls of the dice a day, depending on how many drinks they buy through the Season Ticket app.

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport, said: “Our Season Ticket app is a fantastic way for customers to be guaranteed discounts on drinks this summer.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a football fan or a Formula 1 fanatic, the new Festival of Sport game gives players the chance to win so many different prizes, from free drinks to tickets to some of this summer’s most anticipated sporting events.”