Luke French, chef director and culinary mastermind behind the Kelham Island eatery, has wowed the judges on BBC Two’s popular Great British Menu.

He has beaten competition from other talented chefs in the regional heats – including Mark Aisthorpe, chef patron of the Bulls Head at Holymoorside, Derbyshire – to reach the final stages.

Luke French pictured with show host Andi Oliver

Luke appeared on the show last night when he represented the North East and Yorkshire region against other talented chefs representing areas from around the UK.

Each day this week the eight remaining chefs will be marked out of 10 for courses ranging from starter to desert by an expert judging panel that includes Bafta-winning writer, actor and comedian Steve Pemberton, Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and food podcast host and comedian Ed Gamble.

The latest episode saw chefs compete to create the perfect starter and he came up with a dish that included set savory custard and truffle toast.

This year’s series is celebrating 100 years of British Broadcasting with contestants tasked to reflect the theme in their cooking.

Andi Oliver with regional contestants Mark Aisthorpe, Luke French, Bobby Geetha and Liz Cottam, clockwise from left. Bobby was eliminated after scoring the lowest marks in the first heat (photo: BBC/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown)

Luke’s starter was inspired by an episode of Butterfiles in which one of the characters, when presented with a less-than-appealing looking meal, says: “Maybe eggs are supposed to look like this.”

While the starter was popular, the judges were critical of the texture of the dish.

Tom Kerridge said: “Flavour-wise it’s nice, but texturally it’s very wrong.”

However, he did describe the toast as “delicious.”

Mark Aisthorpe, left, and Luke French in the Great British Menu kitchen (photo: BBC/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown)

Luke finished in eighth position.

Earlier in the episode he said: “I am up against some of the best chefs in the UK right now and I am going to absolutely cook my heart out.”

He will appear in the next round tonight on BBC Two at 8pm alongside seven other chefs where they will be tasked with coming up with a fantastic fish course.