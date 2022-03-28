Great British Menu: Sheffield chef behind JÖRO due to appear on show tonight

Luke French, chef director and culinary mastermind behind the Kelham Island eatery, has wowed the judges on BBC Two’s popular Great British Menu.

He has beaten competition from other talented chefs in the regional heats – including Mark Aisthorpe, chef patron of the Bulls Head at Holymoorside, Derbyshire – to reach the final stages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andi Oliver with regional contestants Mark Aisthorpe, Luke French, Bobby Geetha and Liz Cottam, clockwise from left. Bobby was eliminated after scoring the lowest marks in the first heat (photo: BBC/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown)

Luke will represent the North East and Yorkshire region against other talented chefs representing other areas from around the UK.

Each day this week the eight remaining chefs will be marked out of 10 for courses ranging from starter to desert by an expert judging panel that includes Bafta-winning writer, actor and comedian Steve Pemberton, Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and food podcast host and comedian Ed Gamble.

They will be competing for a place in the grand finale, broadcast on Friday, that will see them cook a banquet at Alexandra Palace in London where the overall winner will be announced.

Tonight will mark the first time the chefs have shared a kitchen, so expect the atmosphere to be tense and competitive.

Luke French pictured with show host Andi Oliver

Luke said: “It has been a bit of a life goal of mine to come on the show and to cook on it and to get to the final is absolutely amazing.

"I am very proud of myself.”

This year’s series is celebrating 100 years of British Broadcasting with contestants tasked to reflect the theme in their cooking.

The show has seen dishes inspired by TV classics such as The Darling Buds of May and major TV moments such as King George V’s first Christmas message.