Grand National 2022: Five of the best pubs in Sheffield which will be screening famous Aintree horse race
The Grand National is back this weekend, and there are plenty of places in Sheffield where you can cheer on your pick.
The world-famous horse race at Aintree will take place on Saturday, April 9, at 5.15pm, with pin-stickers and seasoned racegoers alike preparing for the drama.
A number of pubs in Sheffield will be screening the big event. Here’s our pick of five places in the city at which to soak up the atmosphere while following the action.
The Fox Inn in Beighton is screening the event and you can book on its website to ensure you get a table with a good view.
The Cavendish on West Street is a student venue showing the Grand National. A central location with plenty of screens, and if you go be sure to try their Lille’s fruit cider on draft – my favourite.
The Clubhouse on London Road in Highfield is a huge sport bar with massive screens, perfect for soaking up the atmosphere of an event like the Grand National. With the old, rustic feel to the place be sure to order some of its bar food because it has been given great reviews!
The Bloomery in Broomhill is screening the horse race and is a great place to wander just outside of the city centre. With a large gin selection, you won’t be short of choices in this bar.
A fifth place showing the grand national is Yates, a sports bar in the city centre, just opposite Sheffield City Hall. Be sure to arrive early because the venue is sure to fill out.