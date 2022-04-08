The world-famous horse race at Aintree will take place on Saturday, April 9, at 5.15pm, with pin-stickers and seasoned racegoers alike preparing for the drama.

A number of pubs in Sheffield will be screening the big event. Here’s our pick of five places in the city at which to soak up the atmosphere while following the action.

The Fox Inn in Beighton is screening the event and you can book on its website to ensure you get a table with a good view.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cavendish on West Street is among the pubs in Sheffield which will be screening the Grand National (pic: Google)

The Cavendish on West Street is a student venue showing the Grand National. A central location with plenty of screens, and if you go be sure to try their Lille’s fruit cider on draft – my favourite.

The Clubhouse on London Road in Highfield is a huge sport bar with massive screens, perfect for soaking up the atmosphere of an event like the Grand National. With the old, rustic feel to the place be sure to order some of its bar food because it has been given great reviews!

The Bloomery in Broomhill is screening the horse race and is a great place to wander just outside of the city centre. With a large gin selection, you won’t be short of choices in this bar.