German Doner Kebab (GDK) in High Street has launched Coco & Kiki – the country’s first pink kebabs that the restaurant chain claims will take kebabs ‘to the next level’.

Served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, the kebabs come in two different sizes (Coco and Kiki) and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.

The new kebab.

How much are GDK’s new pink kebabs?

As part of the launch the kebab brand has created a limited edition Coco & Kiki fashion collection, designed by Dresscodenation, that has been worn and signed by its music ambassadors including Tion Wayne, Ivorian Doll, Bryn, Nadia Rose and Stefflon Don.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the new Coco kebab for £6.99 and Kiki kebab for £3.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global chief operating officer, said: “We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco & Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.

The all new pink kebabs.