German Doner Kebab: UK's first 'pink kebabs' launched at Sheffield restaurant

The UK’s first ever ‘pink kebab’ has been launched at a specialist restaurant in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 1:02 pm

German Doner Kebab (GDK) in High Street has launched Coco & Kiki – the country’s first pink kebabs that the restaurant chain claims will take kebabs ‘to the next level’.

Served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, the kebabs come in two different sizes (Coco and Kiki) and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and red cabbage.

The new kebab.

How much are GDK’s new pink kebabs?

As part of the launch the kebab brand has created a limited edition Coco & Kiki fashion collection, designed by Dresscodenation, that has been worn and signed by its music ambassadors including Tion Wayne, Ivorian Doll, Bryn, Nadia Rose and Stefflon Don.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the new Coco kebab for £6.99 and Kiki kebab for £3.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global chief operating officer, said: “We’re excited to finally introduce the Coco & Kiki kebabs to our list of game-changing products and give our customers something disruptive and deliciously unexpected.

The all new pink kebabs.

“At GDK we are known for our expectation-defying kebabs and the new Coco & Kiki kebabs demonstrates our disruptive spirit through food, fashion and unique collaborations with some of the UK’s hottest up-and-coming music artists.”

