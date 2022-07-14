Sheffield City Airport was in the Tinsley Park area of the city, just off the Parkway, and opened in 1997 but lasted only 11 years.
It got off to a good start with airlines KLM UK, Sabena, British Airways and Aer Arann offering regular passenger services between Belfast, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Jersey and London.
A hard-fought campaign to save it failed and the airport officially closed on April 30, 2008 and the site – famously sold for £1 – is now part of the Advanced Manufacturing Park.
After news broke this week that Doncaster Sheffield Airport could be facing closure, we decided to share a selection of pictures to remind you of when the Steel City reached for the skies.
