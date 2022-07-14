Sheffield City Airport was in the Tinsley Park area of the city, just off the Parkway, and opened in 1997 but lasted only 11 years.

It got off to a good start with airlines KLM UK, Sabena, British Airways and Aer Arann offering regular passenger services between Belfast, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Jersey and London.

A hard-fought campaign to save it failed and the airport officially closed on April 30, 2008 and the site – famously sold for £1 – is now part of the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

After news broke this week that Doncaster Sheffield Airport could be facing closure, we decided to share a selection of pictures to remind you of when the Steel City reached for the skies.

1. Special journey Lewis Wheeler and his family pictured at Sheffield City Airport. Celebrating his 80th birthday after a flight over the Derwent dams with Sheffield City Aviation Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Royal flight A BAe 146 Regional Jet that flew Prince Charles into Sheffield City Airport, which was also used by Tony Blair and Government ministers Photo: [email protected] Photo Sales

3. Taking shape The main terminal building at Sheffield City Airport Photo: Chris Lawton Photo Sales

4. Business trip Tim Scott from Halifax about to board the first charter flight to London from Sheffield City Airport Photo: Dennis Lound (Staff) Photo Sales