Free to enter craft cider festival coming to Sheffield

Sheffield Craft Cider Festival, which will showcase beverages by ten artisan cidermakers, will take place at Heist Brew Co in Neepsend Lane on Saturday, June 25.

The event is being curated by Mike Pomranz, owner of The Cider Hole, based at Krynkl in Kelham Island, which is Sheffield’s only urban microcidery and bar and also home to the city’s only permanent cider brand Exemption Ciderhouse.

Organisers praised the Steel City’s beer heritage – but added they now hope to introduce craft beer lovers to the beauty of real craft cider.

Mike said: “At The Cider Hole, we offer over 60 craft ciders – but often times, guests haven’t heard of any of them, despite representing some of the best cidermakers in the world.

“While craft breweries have become household names, equally mind-blowing craft cideries often still languish in obscurity. By working with Heist Brew Co, I’m hoping more drinkers will discover these two craft movements aren’t as different as they may seem.”

Adam France, owner and co-founder of Heist Brew Co., added that through the festival they hope to “give rise to the cider revolution.”

The festival – which runs from noon until late – will be pay-as-you-go with cideries offering small pours, allowing attendees to experiment with a large range of different drinks.

In addition, most tables will be run by the cidermakers themselves or representatives of the brand so visitors can learn more about craft cider by meeting the people behind the products.

Cideries scheduled to attend include Blue Barrel, Butford Organics, Find & Foster, Galtres, Rebel Root, Ross-on-Wye, Welsh Mountain, Wild West, and Wilding, along with Sheffield’s own Exemption.

Heist Brew Tap will be serving its entire selection of beer, wine, and spirits, including its 30 draft lines.

Visitors can also look forward to indulging in burgers served at Slap & Pickle.

Children are welcome until 9pm. Dogs are also welcome.