The former Scottish Queen pub was one of four onsite pubs at the residential complex.

Nest has now bought the site on the ground floor of the listed complex on South Street.

The Scottish Queen pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the firm’s second site and will be open ‘by appointment’ to residential interior designers, contractors and members of the public.

Work has now begun onsite to turn the 3,500 sq. ft site, which includes basement and terraces to both sides, into the unit.

Nest’s CEO and founder, Christian Hawley, is overseeing the project, with contractors including Sheffield’s Maquina Architects, Pontefract-based flooring specialist, Milestone Group and South Yorkshire heating and ventilation firm Airmaster Air Conditioning amongst the companies delivering on the works.

Commenting on the ‘carefully collated team of contractors’, Christian said he was confident that they would be able to replicate Nest’s ethos and aesthetic within the new space, delivering a ‘unique design destination’ that will attract residential and commercial clients from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the unit.

The interior concept for the new showroom, visualised by the internationally acclaimed interior designer Harriet Paterson, explores the concept of Urban Spaces, with the layout consisting of ‘intimate room vignettes’.

When asked about the visual inspiration behind the concept, this being “Verdant Brutalism”, Harriet said: “The drama of the Barbican conservatory meets the elegance of the Ricardo Bofill's Spanish cement factory conversion, La Fabrica, combined with bold monochrome statement signage”. Green living and plant life will also be a strong feature within the aesthetic, bringing the outdoors in.”

The design incorporates a purpose-built staircase, sympathetic to the space with an industrial style, perforated folded steel softened with natural oak treads, supplied by Stoke-on-Trent's Metal Staircase Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For staff and customers, a sleek and compact open-plan kitchen area, supplied courtesy of fellow Sheffield Business, Concept Interiors Ltd, also features.

Other Sheffield suppliers and contractors working to deliver the project includes electrician New Phase LED, IDAQ Networks, Steven Slack Joinery Services, and Croft Security.

Blackburn-based commercial lighting supplier Tyson Lighting are contracted to supply the track lighting throughout the space with spot lights and a linear fitting for the office area.

Tom Crookes, commercial manager at Tyson Lighting, said: “The brief was to provide a system that would allow for all the lighting needs of a retail show-room with a simple, clean aesthetic that allowed for adaptation as the needs of the space evolve. We love a technical challenge, and we cannot wait to see the finished showroom beautifully lit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield-based Quadrant Inspections and Pontefract’s Milestone Group are also supporting with the build, with the flooring expected to be fitted in October.