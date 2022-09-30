Sheffield retro: 14 pictures of lost shops from Woolworths to C&A and Redgates
We’ve lost a lot of shops in Sheffield over the years including Woolworths, C&A, Robert Brothers, BHS and Redgates.
Here we have a look at just how much the city’s shopping areas have changed over the years. Imagine going to lunch somewhere with an orchestra playing! They had one at Walsh’s on the High Street back in the 1950s.
If you have reminiscences to share, head for our Facebook group, Retro and Memories – Sheffield Star
Page 1 of 4