Sheffield retro: 14 pictures of lost shops from Woolworths to C&A and Redgates

We’ve lost a lot of shops in Sheffield over the years including Woolworths, C&A, Robert Brothers, BHS and Redgates.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:45 am

Here we have a look at just how much the city’s shopping areas have changed over the years. Imagine going to lunch somewhere with an orchestra playing! They had one at Walsh’s on the High Street back in the 1950s.

1. Bargain hunt

A busy sale scene in the gents department at Walsh's Department Store, High Street, Sheffield in January 1976

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Different-look Moor

The Moor, Sheffield, showing Robert Brothers Department Store, Rockingham House, British Home Stores and Paulden's in February 1966

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. "Orchestra daily"

The John Walsh department store in Sheffield High Street in 1950

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. What is it, mum?

A robot outside Hamley's Toy Shop on the Moor, Sheffield c1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

