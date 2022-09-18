Players, which has been a fixture in the city centre for 14 years, announced that it was calling last orders for the final time over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

In a series of Facebook posts, the venue described the closure as the ‘end of an era’ and vowed to ‘go out with a bang’ on their final party.

Billy Big Balls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One post said: “After 14 years we have decided to close our doors! We’ve had an amazing time and some of the best nights with all of you.”

However, new signage has since been put up outside the venue describing it as ‘Billy Big Balls’.

The signs promise a ‘ball pit, beer pong and bangers’.

There doesn’t appear to be details of any official opening date as yet on the signage outside.

Billy Big Balls.