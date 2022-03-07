9 'elite' Sheffield pubs, restaurants and cafes that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating

Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat and drink.

The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are 9 of the city’s businesses that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award – the information is correct as of Monday, March 7, 2022.

1. Costa Coffee at Atlas Costa Coffee at Brightside Lane, Atlas, has consistently been given the top food hygiene rating.

2. Nando's at Meadowhall Chain restaurant Nando's, famous for it's chicken orientated cuisine, won praise for it's venue in The Oasis at Meadowhall.

3. Benito's at Frecheville Benito's in Frecheville is a popular takeaway serving a selection of the finest Italian and British takeaway food, ranging from pizza and pasta to burgers and chips.

4. Tea with Percie The Nether Edge venue offers fresh cakes and scones baked in the shop, plus sandwiches, home made soups, light meals and leaf teas.