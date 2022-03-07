Hollywood Bowl at Valley Centertainment boasts 26 10 pin bowling lanes, a luxury VIP area, an American inspired diner, a bar and an amusements area.

9 'elite' Sheffield pubs, restaurants and cafes that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating

The pubs, restaurants, cafes and other eateries in Sheffield that have earned three five-star food hygiene ratings in a row have been revealed.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:20 pm

Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat and drink.

The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are 9 of the city’s businesses that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award – the information is correct as of Monday, March 7, 2022.

1. Costa Coffee at Atlas

Costa Coffee at Brightside Lane, Atlas, has consistently been given the top food hygiene rating.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Nando's at Meadowhall

Chain restaurant Nando's, famous for it's chicken orientated cuisine, won praise for it's venue in The Oasis at Meadowhall.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Benito's at Frecheville

Benito's in Frecheville is a popular takeaway serving a selection of the finest Italian and British takeaway food, ranging from pizza and pasta to burgers and chips.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Tea with Percie

The Nether Edge venue offers fresh cakes and scones baked in the shop, plus sandwiches, home made soups, light meals and leaf teas.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2