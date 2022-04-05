Mad Hatter's tea party themed around Alice's Adventures in Wonderland coming to Sheffield

The event, called The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, will be held at a venue in Suffolk Road, just outside of the city centre, on various days this month.

The company behind the event says the experience – based on themes explored in Lewis Carroll's 1865 book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland – has been a huge hit in Australia and is now making it's way to UK shores.

Sheffielders are invited to ‘climb down the rabbit hole and join us on an immersive, topsy-turvy cocktail adventure.’

Promotional materials say visitors will be invited to “create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser.

"Dive through the looking glass and into a fantasy world where you will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and devour 'Eat Me' cake!

"!Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and unlock all the ingredients to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails. It's all fun and games until someone steals the Queen of Hearts tarts!”

The 90 minute alternate reality experience in Wonderland costs £28 per person and includes two bespoke cocktails and an 'Eat Me' cupcake/cookie.

A Mad Hatter's tea party experience is coming to Sheffield.

People wanting to visit are asked to book a date and time online at https://explorehidden.com/event/details/the-alice-an-immersive-cocktail-experience-sheffield-1551988

