The Old Grindstone in Crookes is believed to date back around 200 years and is now set for a new lease of life following a major refurbishment.

The venue, which is run by True North Brew Co., relaunched in September with brand new private karaoke rooms – one decked out in 80s memorabilia, and the other in 90s relics.

Inside the refurbished pub.

The pods reflect the design of bars, pubs, and flats of the 1980s and 1990 and can accommodate up to 15 people each.

The revamp has been a joint project between Kane Yeardley and Ella Greyson of True North Brew Co, Nick Bax of Human, and Tracy Neal of MRP Architects.

Adam Nur, general manager at The Old Grindstone, said: “The Old Grindstone is renowned by local music lovers, and we’re known for our popular monthly karaoke nights, so creating a space for private karaoke pods upstairs seemed like a no brainer.”

Nick Bax, Director of Human Studio, said: “In my work as an artist, designer, and creative director, I have been involved with the music industry for over 30 years and witnessed how the packaging of recorded music has evolved from vinyl sleeves, cassette boxes, compact disc cases, and mini-discs to postage stamp sized digital covers.

The karaoke booths.

“Regardless of the canvas – from cardboard, to plastic, to screen – the image remains and becomes inseparable with the music that it represents.”

Kane Yeardley, managing director at True North Brew Co., has plastered the toilet walls in brilliant images from cuttings of original music magazines from the 70s to the 90s including NME, Face, ID, and Smash Hits.

He said: “The magazine clippings in the toilets are inspired by the nostalgia of cutting out features about our favourite bands and sticking them on our bedroom walls.

“Many people remember Crookes for the fantastic drinking spot it was back in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The Old Grindstone is a great pub full of personality and we’ve taken it to the next level with the attention to detail involved in creating our karaoke with character.”

Singing the night away.

The private karaoke rooms are available to book seven days a week and feature a state of the art karaoke system for belting your heart out to karaoke classics.

The Old Grindstone also has a 70s themed function room for hire.

Book your next night out at The Old Grindstone: https://www.oldgrindstone.co.uk/