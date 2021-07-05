First look inside new Italian deli and restaurant in Sheffield suburb

Paesani at 257 – 259 Crookes welcomed customers for the first time on Thursday, July 1.

It is owned by friends Vito Vernia and Giacinto Di Mola, and will be open from 9am until 10pm seven days a week.

In addition to operating as a deli during the day, Paesani will also have a breakfast, brunch and dinner offering.

Vito said: “We will be starting from the morning and will have Italian pastries, and really good Italian coffee. We will do brunch, with poached eggs and Apulian bread and will be filled with freshly sliced, Italian cured meat, and Italian cheese as well.

“During the day we will have a deli shop so people can come and pick up deli items like cheeses, hams, olive oil and wines from my family.”

Vito and Giacinto are from Polignano a Mare on Italy’s southern Adriatic coast, and their shared background is reflected in the restaurant’s name, Paesani, which means "people from the same place" in Italian.

Their deli will stock both wines and olive oil produced by Vito’s family in that area, the latter of which will be sold in hand-made terracotta jars.

They will be serving up brunch until 2pm, after which time they will cook pizzas in their brand new, and beautifully tiled, wood fired pizza oven.

A selection of starters including ham and cheese boards and stuzzichinis, or appetisers, will also be available.

In addition to being able to dine in, customers can also use their click and collect service through their website at: https://www.paesanisheffield.com/

READ MORE:

1. The owners Pictured are Vito Vernia and Giacinto Di Mola. Picture: Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo

2. The exterior Paesani, a new deli and restaurant at 257-259 Crookes Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo

3. Wood fired pizza oven Customers can order wood fired pizzas from Paesani from 2pm every day Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo

4. Paesani pizza Paesani make a range of pizzas, including a number of options for vegetarians and vegans Photo: Chris Etchells Buy photo