Shaun Doane, lead singer of Sheffield musical legends the Everly Pregnant Brothers, dropped in at The Harewood in Doncaster to tuck into the new dish, created using the much-loved spicy condiment.

Known as Big Shaun, the singer is a big fan of the relish, known across South Yorkshire, even penning a song called Hendo’s, to the tune of Coldplay’s Yellow, praising the merits of the orange bottle above its rival, Worcestershire sauce.

Henderson’s Relish building Sheffield: Green light for Leavygreave Road plan with demolition and rebuild

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everly Pregnant Brothers star Shaun Doane launches the new Henderson's Relish burger at The Harewood. (Photo: The Harewood).

A spokesman for the Harewood said: “In true Yorkshire style, we’ve finally launched our Hendo’s burger with Yorkshire’s finest and official Hendo’s godfather, Everly Pregnant Brothers Shaun!

“Join us and try this culinary delight - you can take the relish out of Yorkshire, but you can’t take the Yorkshire out of the relish.”

Earlier this year, the battle between Worcesteshire sauce and Henderson’s sparked a war of words at the Waterdale restaurant.

Sharing details of a clash, a spokesman said: “Controversy ensued in the kitchen the other day – we need to settle this.

“The majority of our team are from Doncaster and of course Spain - but some teams members are from Sheffield.

“Said Sheffield person was aghast when he spotted one of the chefs using Lea and Perrins and NOT Henderson’s Relish.

“Does Hendo’s have the whole of Yorkshire behind it? Or is it only as far as the Sheffield borders?