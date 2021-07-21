Eight Wetherspoon pubs across Sheffield to serve guest ales at £1.99 a pint

The initiative, which has started from Monday (July 19), will run throughout the summer as the nation cautiously reopens after the pandemic.

The participating pubs are The Bankers Draft in Market Place, The Woodseats Palace in Chesterfield Road, The Benjamin Hunstman in Cambridge Street, The Rawson Spring in Langsett Road, The Sheffield Waterworks Company in Division Street, The Sheaf Island in Ecclesall Road, The Francis Newton in Clarkehouse Road and The Wagon & Horses in Market Place, Chapeltown.

The Bankers Draft pub manager, Jon Atkinson said: “We are proud of our reputation for supporting local breweries and serving their beer in our pub.

Eight Wetherspoon pubs across Sheffield will be serving guest ales from local breweries at £1.99 a pint from July 19.

“Our customers will be able to enjoy some great beers at The Bankers Draft, while supporting local brewers too – and all at a fantastic price.”