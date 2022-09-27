We’ll start with one of those plentiful Googled clichés that extols the virtues of good food, “food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate”. So, no pressure there then I suppose… but challenge accepted.

After building up quite the appetite while queuing amongst the masses for fuel at Costco on an overcast Tuesday afternoon, I made the short drive to the thriving - at least in recent years - Neepsend to the Cutlery Works to sate my appetite with some much-needed food.

Edo Sushi also serves up an enviable selection of main dishes that can be enjoyed on their own terms without the need for side dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First impressions of the Cutlery Works is usually one of surprise and delight that such a seemingly small (yet not that small) space is home - and host - to a plethora of different eateries. One of the mainstays from the Covid-era is the subtle insistence on mobile phone ordering — a boon to those who sometimes wish to just find a seat and order in relative peace (and solitude). Out came the phone, followed by a quick scan of the QR code at the edge of the table and from there you’re presented with a bevy of hugely diverse culinary choices from multiple food outlets, taking in food choices from India to Mexico, Korea to Japan and beyond… world food indeed.

This time around, I went for something I wouldn’t normally go for… the ‘lunchtime offer’. This was a delightful £5 duo consisting of a Salmon avocado hand roll, served with a miso soup. I was not disappointed with this choice either. The rice in the hand roll was cooked to perfection, fluffy, sticky and held together as I took in each bite of the Salmon and avocado with glee. All in all it was wholesomely enjoyable alongside the Miso soup which was served at a temperature that was exactly as I’d have wished.

As well as the lunchtime offer, I also opted for the Godzilla Roll, a £10 mega tasty best seller for house Edo. This is a four-piece sushi roll featuring prawn katsu, grilled eel, tobiko (flying fish roe) and spring onions with a kabamayo. In short, every single mouthful was a treat to be bestowed with, and despite the combination of so many ingredients each one works seamlessly in sync. It’s a definitive thumbs up or in my case I positive nod of the head — which translates in Yorkshire colloquial terms to being ‘alreyt’.

This was topped off with a serving of a five-piece pan-fried Pork Gyoza, served with a delicious side with an incredibly moreish dipping sauce, each mouthful of that crispy yet soft marriage of minced pork and the doughy – but not overly – exterior was in a word ‘sumptuous’. To complement my order I also ordered a bottle of the 330ml Kirin beer, a delightfully crisp Japanese beverage that hit the spot with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edo Sushi is a Sheffield-based restaurant situated within the Cutlery Works food hall at Neepsend

Upon ordering, I was informed that this would take an expected 20 minutes to arrive so I busied myself by delving into a Japanese role-playing strategy game on my Nintendo Switch, it just felt apt to do so. However, I needn’t have bothered. Within 10-minutes everything was being brought to the table by a friendly member of the Cutlery Works front of house team with a smile and a jovial demeanour. She was a very sound lady and added to the mood.

In total, it all came to £24.30 which isn’t too bad for three dishes and a beer — especially of a calibre of quality as this was. If you were to come as a couple (or more), I’d recommend going for at least four or five of the dishes between you if opting for sushi. Edo Sushi also serves up an enviable selection of main dishes that can be enjoyed on their own terms without the need for side dishes but I’d recommend spreading your choices over a selection for maximum flavour impact.

In conclusion, it’s not sushi as you may think you know it… whatever your views are when it comes to ‘good sushi’ Edo Sushi is just so much better. I’ve eaten at many sushi establishments over the years - whether that’s in Sheffield, across the UK or even overseas, including one in the city crowned as ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ just last year (for very good reason). I’d even go so far as to say Edo Sushi was definitely (and sadly) overlooked in this regard. For me, this is undoubtedly the best Sushi in Sheffield… bar none, and I’d loved to be proven wrong here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edo Sushi is a Sheffield-based restaurant situated within the Cutlery Works food hall at Neepsend — it also has a separate takeaway premises at 24-26 High Court Chambers.

The ‘lunchtime offer’ was a delightful £5 duo consisting of a Salmon avocado hand roll, served with a miso soup.

The rice in the Salmon and Avocado hand roll was cooked to perfection, fluffy, sticky and held together with each bite. Complemented perfectly by the Miso soup.

The Godzilla Roll was served alongside the Salmon and Avocado roll, which was part of the £5 'Lunchtime offer' served until 5pm Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five-piece pan-fried Pork Gyoza is a delicious side with an incredibly moreish dipping sauce.