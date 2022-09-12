Extra £800,000 for new Dinnington school for youngsters with Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs
The budget for a new school in Rotherham for youngsters with with Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs has increased by £800,000.
The original £2.205m budget to buy, refurbish and adapt the former Dinnington College has now risen to £3.042m.
The new school, which will have space for 125 youngsters, will be the only one of its type in the borough and will meet the growing need for specialist provision.
Adaptation and refurbishment costs increased by £395,924 from £1.778m to £2.173m as a consequence of the increase in the costs of materials and labour.
The increase has also been put down to an increase in adaptation works needed, to provide for a specific educational model, and building issues, which were “not known or identified at original budget setting due to building age and configuration”.
A report to RMBC’s cabinet states that the extra £837,147 is funded by a school contribution of £56,898 and using high needs capital funding of £780,248.
“The construction sector is currently experiencing significant market pressures with continual price increases in the cost of materials, increasing inflation, coupled with labour shortages,” adds the report.
“It is therefore understood that the requirement for additional works over and above what were originally priced for, will now cost significantly more money.
The school is set to open this month, according to the report, following a pre-opening Ofsted inspection in June.
However, the opening is subject to the academy and the Department for Educationentering into a funding agreement.
“Should this be delayed then proposals would support all parties moving into the Dinnington site as maintained schools ahead of this decision,” adds the report.