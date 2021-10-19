Dine Sheffield: How you can eat and drink in the city's top restaurants for just £5 thanks to New York-inspired scheme

The popular scheme, which runs until Friday, October 22, has returned for the first time since 2019 and seeks to celebrate the city centre’s vibrant and diverse dining scene.

It has been delivered by Sheffield Business Improvement District (Sheffield BID) and inspired by New York’s Restaurant Week, with cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs offering bespoke offers from as little as £5.

Richard Pilgrim, Sheffield BID Project Manager, said: “This is the sixth time Sheffield BID has brought Dine Sheffield to the city centre. Before the pandemic, it had become a real highlight on the foodie calendar, so it’s great that we have been able to bring it back and get such good support from so many city centre venues.

More than 30 venues in Sheffield city centre are offering deals as part of Restaurant Week

"It gives people a chance to rediscover their city centre and, you never know, maybe just find a new favourite place to eat”.

Among the venues and deals on offer are three starters for £10 at Ask Italian on Cambridge Street (not including a large portion of calamari or the antipasti classico); Fat Hippo, located within Kommune, is offering any Burger with fries and a side of Dirty Waffles with a vegan available on request for £15 and you can also pick up a ciambella (Italian breakfast cake) and a hot drink, or a pastry and a hot drink for £5 at FabRico Coffee House on Solly Street.

Meanwhile, Silversmiths on Arundel Street, which is known for its fine dining and modern Yorkshire cuisine, is offering a three-course tasting menue for £20, which is available on bookings before 6.30pm Thursday and Friday and before 6pm on Saturday.

Silversmiths is offering a three course tasting menu as part of Restaurant Week

Popular Orchard Square eatery, Macpot, is offering a range of macpot deals starting from just £5, including a £5 macpot, available Thursdays and Fridays between 3pm and 5pm and macpot and a drink for £10, available Fridays between 5pm and 10pm.

The Birdhouse on Alsop Fields has a number of weekday only deals including a bacon brioche and a hot drink for £5 between 9am and 10am and £10 for any pancake stack and any iced tea between 10am and 8pm.

You can pick up a macpot for as little as a fiver

Fat Hippo within Kommune at Castle House is participating in the deal