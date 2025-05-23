Department: Inside Sheffield's newest food hall and everything it sells

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 06:03 BST

With Sheffield’s latest food venue opening to the public we take a look at what people can expect.

Only a month ago I was given an opportunity to visit Department, a new food hall/social space built within Castle House on Angel Street, which was in the process of being created.

Developers were taking over the site that once housed the popular Kommune, food ghall with bold plans of embracing Sheffield’s history while providing a new kind of space that can build communities and host a variety of events like craft fairs and art exhibitions

During that visit imagination was key, construction workers were still actively working, paint hadn’t dried and sawdust filled the air as director Jon Perry explained his vision.

At the time, he told The Star: “We’ve taken over this space, but we’re not just rebranding an old product, we’re making something new with our own vision.

Department, Sheffield's newest food hall/social space, opened to the public this month.
Department, Sheffield's newest food hall/social space, opened to the public this month. | Dean Atkins

“It was important for us to create a new vision for this space - the people of Sheffield have a lot of fond memories of this building and we want to honour that. “

Heading in now reveals a completely different sight.

In the space of four week that maze of construction equipment has become a vibrant, modern venue filled with restaurants serving dishes from across the globe.

Here’s what those interested in visiting can expect to find:

Crate

New Zealand-inspired cuisine, with traditional brunch during the day and a variety of ‘fush and chups’ by night.

Street Norse

Pan-Asian street food with a variety of sharing platters and small plates.

Oishi

Japanese street food serving a mix of sushi tacos, stir fry and mixed rice bowls.

Cowboys

If the name didn’t give it away, this American service offers smash burgers with loaded fries.

Kommune, on Castle Street, is being reopened as Department in May
Kommune, on Castle Street, is being reopened as Department in May | Charley Atkins

Antep Turkish Kitchen

Kebabs galore, with styles and tastes to suit anyone.

Nakhon Sawan

Bangkok stir-fries, curries, wraps and grilled meats.

Sapore

Neapolitan pizzas and Italian classics including a variety of pastas and sandwiches.

Sheffield also boasts Cambridge Street Collective, Cutlery Works and Sheffield Plate food halls.

