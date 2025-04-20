Kommune: First look inside rebranded Sheffield food hall now called Department
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kommune was once a thriving food hall inside the iconic Castle House on Angel Street, before its closure on March 1.
Since then new owners have been hard at work to reimagine the Grade II-listed site, creating what they now describe as a ‘social space’ called Department.
The new name honours the heritage of the building, once used as a Co-operative department store, with the new redesign set to reflect a 60s style inline with the era of its construction.
Planned to open in early May, the venue will feature nine independent kitchens offering a variety of global cuisines, a specialist wine bar and a variety of regular events like local makers’ markets, vintage fairs and art exhibitions.
Director Jon Perry told The Star: “We’ve taken over this space, but we’re not just rebranding an old product, we’re making something new with our own vision.
“It was important for us to create a new vision for this space - the people of Sheffield have a lot of fond memories of this building and we want to honour that.
“I’m from New Zealand, but my grandparents come from Sheffield and they always talked about this area and the old ‘hole in the road’.
“We’re looking to open in early May - from my perspective the main thing is delivering a premium product.
“From the day we open the doors customer experience will be at a premium.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.