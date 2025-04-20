Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular destination right at the heart of the city centre is set to reopen in just a few weeks time, and The Star got to take a first look inside.

Kommune was once a thriving food hall inside the iconic Castle House on Angel Street, before its closure on March 1.

Kommune, on Castle Street, is being reopened as Department in May | Charley Atkins

Since then new owners have been hard at work to reimagine the Grade II-listed site, creating what they now describe as a ‘social space’ called Department.

The new name honours the heritage of the building, once used as a Co-operative department store, with the new redesign set to reflect a 60s style inline with the era of its construction.

Planned to open in early May, the venue will feature nine independent kitchens offering a variety of global cuisines, a specialist wine bar and a variety of regular events like local makers’ markets, vintage fairs and art exhibitions.

Director Jon Perry told The Star: “We’ve taken over this space, but we’re not just rebranding an old product, we’re making something new with our own vision.

“It was important for us to create a new vision for this space - the people of Sheffield have a lot of fond memories of this building and we want to honour that.

“I’m from New Zealand, but my grandparents come from Sheffield and they always talked about this area and the old ‘hole in the road’.

“We’re looking to open in early May - from my perspective the main thing is delivering a premium product.

“From the day we open the doors customer experience will be at a premium.”

