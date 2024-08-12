Delhi In Minutes opened on High Street, Dore, in June, replacing Almas Indian Brasserie, which had been running there for more than 25 years.

These photos show inside the new restaurant run by Sweety and her husband Roop, who is the head chef, as well as some of the most popular dishes being served up there.

The couple desccribed how their journey towards opening their own restaurant began in 2015, when they arrived in the UK from New Delhi ‘with a small suitcase, after a decade of marriage and two children’

Roop was born in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, amid the Himalayas, and has worked in five-star restaurants in his native country.

Sweety previously worked at the Mercure St Paul’s Hotel in Sheffield and more recently in software development, after having her two children.

Together, they started a popular takeaway business during the Covid pandemic.

They said it had always been their dream to open a restaurant showcasing the ‘authentic flavours of Indian food’.

Delhi in Minutes has an impressive 4.5/5 rating on Google reviews, with one satisfied diner describing it as ‘something a little different to your typical Indian’.

Another customer praised the ‘fantastic’ cooking, saying it was ‘setting a new standard for Indian food in Sheffield’, while a third person called the food ‘exceptional’ and added that the restaurant was ‘beautifully designed’.

Diners also liked how you can choose from the main menu but opt for a smaller portion for half the price, enabling you to try more dishes.

Sweety and Roop said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the incredible response we’ve received! As a first-time restaurant, we’ve encountered a few hiccups, but our commitment to continuous improvement keeps us motivated.

“Constructive feedback from our wonderful customers has been instrumental in shaping our journey.

“Let me take a moment to address one specific feedback: the time it takes to serve our food.

“Our commitment to authenticity means we prepare everything fresh daily, using at least eight basic sauces.

“We prioritize quality and health, which sometimes means a little extra time—but it’s worth it! Our authentic Indian cuisine, straight from our motherland, fills us with pride.

“Among our best sellers, the starter menu boasts Kerala Fried Chicken, Tandoori Lamb Chops, and Chicken Tikka.

“For meat curries, Coconut Prawn Curry and our aromatic biryanis are top choices. I highly recommend Dal Makhni (black lentils) and Achari Aubergine—favourites in our vegetarian section.

“And yes, we’re actively diversifying our menu to surprise our guests with unique vegetarian options beyond the usual fare.”

1 . Bar The bar at Delhi in Minutes, a new Indian restaurant which has opened on High Street, Dore, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Big hit Delhi in Minutes has proved a hit with customers since opening at the site of the old Almas Indian Brasserie on High Street, Dore, Sheffield | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Bright colours The bright colour scheme matches the vibrant flavours at Delhi in Minutes, a new Indian restaurant on High Street, Dore, Sheffield | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Kerala fried chicken The Kerala fried chicken is among the best-selling dishes at Delhi in Minutes, a new Indian restaurant on High Street, Dore, Sheffield | UGC Photo: Contributed Photo Sales