The two new gins, ‘Animal’ and ‘Rocket’, are named after two songs from Def Leppard’s most iconic album, Hysteria.

They have been produced by Swedish liquor producer Bands For Fans to celebrate the impact the band has had on rock music.

Def Leppard's new gins, Animal and Rocket, which have been created to mark the Sheffield band's 45th anniversary

The aim is to deliver a rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle into the homes of both lifelong fans and spirit connoisseurs.

Bands For Fans have teamed up with Def Leppard’s licensing agency, Epic Rights, to develop the products.

The designs for the bottles take direct inspiration from the songs and the album themselves creating a familiar design for the fans.

Although they share similar designs, the two products do vary in taste.

Def Leppard ‘Rocket’ is a premium distilled gin with high-intensity flavours.

This particular gin takes inspiration from the lavender labyrinths in Sheffield where there are additional flavours of lavender and lemon to enhance the flavour so it lingers for a long time.

Def Leppard ‘Animal’ is a classic London Dry Gin with high-intensity flavours.

It is meant to be spicy, big and bold with all the classic gin characters and is heavy with juniper, lemon and botanicals.

The band is one of the most influential forces in rock music and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

This followed a historic co-headline stadium tour in 2018 which sold a million tickets and the tour grossed over 100 million dollars.

They have continued to dominate the rock music scene ever since and their latest album, Diamond Star Halos, was released in May 2022.

The album debuted at number 1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts and was the eighth top 10 album of the band’s career.

Def Leppard aim to continue their legendary run with another sold-out North American stadium run in 2022, on which they will be accompanied by fellow rock legends Motley Crue.