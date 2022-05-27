Leppard, who formed in 1977, return with their twelfth full-length album Diamond Star Halos today, May 27. To herald the arrival of Diamond Star Halos, the band has released Kick – a powerful and rip-roaring new rock single from the album.

As one of the world's best-selling music artists, Leppard have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and have two albums with Recording Industry Association of America diamond certification: Pyromania and Hysteria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Def Leppard have released their twelfth studio album called Diamond Star Halos

They’re about to start a three-year stadium tour with Poison and Mötley Crüe.

Singer Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone: “This is the most focused, enjoyable album that we’ve ever made.”

It was recorded in lockdown and Elliot loved the process.

“I’m really glad it worked out that we were able to make this record in such bizarre circumstances. The fact that we were at home was great,” he said.

He has high hopes for Diamond Star Halos, saying: “I don’t want to make this comparison musically, but I believe what this album has done to our legacy is very similar to what Rumours did for Fleetwood Mac or what Hotel California did for the Eagles.”