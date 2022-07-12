Dysh Coffee and Kitchen based on Ecclesall Road unusually has an almost entirely gluten free main menu as well as specialised GF afternoon teas and Sunday roast dinners.

The issue is close to the owners’ hearts as Michelin-trained head chef Alice Cassinnelli has a sister who is gluten intolerant.

And with an increasing number of people needing to follow a gluten-free diet or being diagnosed as gluten sensitive, the word has soon spread.

Recommendations for Dysh on Facebook, Instagram and Tripadvisor mean customers across South Yorkshire are now travelling to the family-run cafe to try their decadent cakes or famous potato tots.

Stuart Broomhead, co-owner of the cafe with Alice, said: “It means it is easier for people to not have to think about their dietary requirements, they don’t have to ask for a separate menu, they can just eat like everyone else in their party.

“People say it makes a huge difference to them so we made the decision to offer gluten free as much as possible.

“If it tastes as good without gluten then why do it with?

“The reaction has been massive.

“There’s a gluten free Sheffield forum on Facebook and thanks to mentions of us there new customers have been coming from right across South Yorkshire because they want to try such a big range of gluten-free food in one place.”

Dysh opened in 2021 and quickly became a favourite spot for quality coffee, provided by city firm Cafeology, and brunch in Sheffield.

It has now expanded to offer outdoors dining, fine wines, multiple menus and also hosts private events.

Sheffield artist Luke Horton stocks his creations, from candles to prints, inside and last week the cafe started opening seven days a week to meet demand. It has a five-star rating on Trip Advisor.

Only three items on the eatery’s main menu are not available as gluten free options.

For that reason staff have to advise people that the kitchen may contain traces of gluten, but reassure them that they bake cakes separately, use different utensils and take all the safety precautions possible.