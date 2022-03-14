The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant who lives in Sheffield with his wife and three children – plus dog Winnie – has shared how his weekend includes walking, going to church and spending family time in the city’s many cafes and restaurants.

They also love trips to the theatre and visiting the Peak District.

Dan presented Football Focus on television for 12 years on a Saturday and says he loved every second of it – but only managed two Saturdays off in 20 years. He says this is one of the reasons he doesn’t work on Sunday – a day he fills with family, church and friends.

Dan Walker at Prithiraj restaurant with nine of his Strictly Come Dancing co-stars including Nadiya Bychkova, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Tilly Ramsay, judge Craig Revel Horwood and It Takes Two presenter Jeanette Manrara. Dan has listed the venue as one of his favourite places to eat in Sheffield

His praise for city venues including Uncle Sams and Prithi Raj on Ecclesall Road is well known, but Dan also shares a few other places in and around Sheffield that he and his family like to visit including Grindleford Station Cafe – perfect for a chip butty after a walk in Padley Gorge – and city locations such as Marmadukes, Domo in Kelham Island and True Loves by Victoria Quays.

Speaking of Prithi Raj, Dan says: “I’ve got to know the guys in there well and the food is amazing, they are so supportive of the Children’s Hospital and, because we took Nadiya there during Strictly, they even named a curry after me! I’m Prithi Raj for life.”

And he adds: “There are so many great places in Sheffield. Kelham Island is packed with them.

Grindleford Station Cafe

"One of the best things about Sheffield is that you’re so close to the great outdoors. We love a wander in the Peak District… Stannage Pole, Burbage Edge and Padley Gorge are big family favourites, as long as it involves a chip butty from Grindleford Cafe.”

And his words to describe Sheffield and a weekend spent here? “The Best City – or Fun, food, family,” he says.