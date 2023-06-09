The Cross Scythes at Totley is serving again from Monday, June 12 with a host of new features but the same character and charm, according to owner Stonegate Group.

The pub, which opened in 1818, has new carpet, seating, pergola and festoon outdoor lighting. The drinks menu has been ‘reinvented’ while the food menu offers fish and chips, afternoon teas and champagne brunches – and a Sunday roast that comes with ‘bottomless’ roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and ‘lashings’ of gravy.

Landlord Joe Woollard, has been in the pub industry since the age of 16, working his way from pot washer. Originally from Leeds, he has lived in Sheffield for 15 years with his wife Kathie who will also be at the pub, and their two kids and beagle puppy.

Joe said: “The Cross Scythes is a brilliant pub and dining venue, and I am so pleased to be running it. The team and I are so happy to be near opening the doors and showing off our new look as the investment has truly transformed the venue, and this new chapter is so exciting.”