Everyone in Sheffield knows Hendos is the best thing with your food.

And now it turns out that a cricketing legend with no connection to Sheffield agrees - citing it as a key ingredient for a ‘posh’ and ‘luxurious recipe that is one of his favourites.

But, surprisingly, Sheffield cricket legend Michael Vaughan has encouraged him to select something else in a cook book he is contributing to!

BBC's commentator's Jonathan Agnew, (right) speaks with Michael Vaughan Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Former England bowler Jonathan Agnew, now a long-serving commentator on the iconic cricket radio show Test Match Special, revealed his love of using the famous Sheffield delicacy Henderson’s Relish during live coverage of the second test between England and the West Indies.

The former bowler, known on air as Aggers, told how he had been asked to submit a recipe for a charity book, and his co-commentator Michael Vaughan, the former England captain who was brought up in Sheffield and went to Silverdale School, asked him what he was going to do.

Aggers said: “I’m in a quandary. Either curried goat, which is one of my absolute specialities.

Jonathan Agnew loves to use Hendersons as a posh ingredient. Photo: Sarah Washbourne, National World | Photo: Sarah Washbourne, National World

“Either that, or a really luxurious Shepherd’s pie.”

Michael Vaughan asked him: “How can you make a luxurious Shepherd’s pie? What’s luxurious about it?”

Aggers replied: “It’s the posh version really. It’s really nice, has nice stuff in it. Henderson’s Relish. The twist is that it’s with cauliflower rice.”

It is for the ECB’s Taste of Cricket cook book, and he said he was not sure which recipe to do.

It is not known if Michael introduced Aggers to Hendos - but on this occasion he controversially encouraged Aggers to go for the goat curry!

Hendos should have a firm foothold in the world of elite cricket. As well as Michael Vaughan’s Sheffield background, another former England captain, the current England batsman Joe Root, is also from Sheffield and likely to be well acquainted with the iconic Sheffield brand.