The sweet treats are nothing short of indulgent, offering customers a new Cupid’s Cooler drink at its Sheffield shops until February 17.

The clever twist on their existing berry cooler is complete with raspberry and rich chocolate. The new item is expected to be a hit with Costa-loving customers in the run-up to the most romantic day of the year.

Combining two delicious flavours, the cooler is blended from tart raspberries to create a deep red hue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee-loving Sheffielders are in for a treat ahead of Valentine’s Day as a limited edition drink been added by Costa.

Once the drink has been topped with whipped cream, Belgian chocolate sauce is generously drizzled over the top and finished with dried strawberry sprinkles.