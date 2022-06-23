All Costa Coffee customers have to do is sign up to the coffee chain’s loyalty scheme to get your free cup.

Customers must be signed up to the Costa Club, which is free through the App Store or Google Play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa Coffee in Sheffield city centre.

Members of the public then have to buy a drink from the coffee chain through the app via click and collect, in participating stores, on Friday, June 24, to get a free voucher.

The voucher should then appear in your app and can be used to get a free frappe or iced velvet latte between Saturday, June 25, and next Thursday, June 30.

The free drink offer is only available to one per person and can't be used in addition to any other deal.

The full list of drinks that can be obtained includes tropical mango bubble frappe and chocolate fudge brownie frappe. These can cost anything up to £4.60.

Participating stores in Sheffield include those at Meadowhall shopping centre and in the city centre at The Moor and Pinstone Street.

You can see the full list of participating stores in the city here.