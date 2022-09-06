Shoppers across Sheffield will be spoilt for choice with a number of stores and offers to choose from as supermarkets have hit us with mega deals this week before the school term begins again

Iceland have various offers on this week with frozen foods being on offer for £2, two ‘fake-away’ frozen pizza with two sides for £10 and confectionary chocolate boxes of 12 various brands with any three for £5.

Lidl

Lidl have 12 deals for your weekly meals which change every week. Currently Lidl have selected fruits, veggies, beef, steak, sausages, wine, prawns and tikka burgers on offer.

Aldi

Aldi have similar offers to weekly deals as Lidl with mostly meat on offer which have been available from Thursday August 25 just in time before the new school term begins.

Their offers vary from beef, steak, burgers and kebabs of various kinds with super savings for customers.

Sainsburys

Sainsburys have a price lock on various and certain items which are of everyday use for those in the kitchen. The price lock is a certain price set for items in stock reducing them of their normal price and this offer is only available for a fixed amount of time.

These reduced items varying from fruit, vegetables, dairy, milk, eggs, meat, fish and household items such as toilet roll and fairy are on offer from August 30 to September 9.

