A popular cocktail bar and karaoke venue in Sheffield city centre has gone up for sale.

Coco Bar Lounge on Devonshire Street, between Devonshire Green and West Street, has been listed with an asking price of £84,950. The bar, which has an impressive 4.7 out of five rating on Google review, boasts a large dance floor with a DJ booth, a private karaoke room upstairs with space for 30 people, and a late licence allowing it to open until 3am.

The bar is being marketed by Ernest Wilson & Co, which says there is ‘massive potential’ for the new owners to dramatically increase turnover. The sales blurb states that before Covid hit, the venue had a weekly turnover of more than £6,000 but this has fallen to £1,500-£2,000 as it currently only operates for limited hours three days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its five-star reviews on Google include one calling it an ‘absolute gem’ serving ‘amazing’ cocktails, and another praising the ‘lovely light-up disco dance floor’.

Coco Bar Lounge on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre has gone up for sale, Photo: Google