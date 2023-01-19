Coco Bar Lounge on Devonshire Street, between Devonshire Green and West Street, has been listed with an asking price of £84,950. The bar, which has an impressive 4.7 out of five rating on Google review, boasts a large dance floor with a DJ booth, a private karaoke room upstairs with space for 30 people, and a late licence allowing it to open until 3am.
The bar is being marketed by Ernest Wilson & Co, which says there is ‘massive potential’ for the new owners to dramatically increase turnover. The sales blurb states that before Covid hit, the venue had a weekly turnover of more than £6,000 but this has fallen to £1,500-£2,000 as it currently only operates for limited hours three days a week.
Its five-star reviews on Google include one calling it an ‘absolute gem’ serving ‘amazing’ cocktails, and another praising the ‘lovely light-up disco dance floor’.