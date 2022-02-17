Michelin 2022: Sheffield restaurant owners "thrilled" to be included in latest guide

Five Sheffield restaurants have won praise by inspectors in the latest Michelin guide including The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Juke & Loe on Ecclesall Road, Brocco Kitchen at Hunters Bar, Rafters at Nether Green and Jöro in Kelham Island.

Brothers Joe and Luke Grayson are the masterminds behind Juke & Loe, which was praised by inspectors as a “laid-back eatery in a bustling part of the city.”

The brothers have today welcomed the news.

Joe said: “We are thrilled to once again be included in the Michelin Guide. It is a fantastic recognition and testament to all the hard work from our dedicated team.

“Although it is difficult to give details of specific dishes, as our menu is constantly evolving, Derbyshire beef in its many forms is always a true delight to prepare for our guests.

"Our current offering includes tongue and cheek, beautifully braised beef cheek with a crispy tongue boudin.”

Although five city restaurants were included in the guide, none were awarded that elusive Michelin star.

It is now six years since Sheffield could just about claim one of it’s own restaurants held a Michelin star – and that was at The Old Vicarage in Ridgeway on the Derbyshire border.

Joe said: “As for the Michelin star, that's really not our place to say, day to day we endeavour to have a great, local restaurant, happy staff and customers as well as lots of fun at work. Long may it continue.”

The Michelin Guide 2022 for Great Britain and Ireland awarded 194 one, two or three Michelin stars to restaurants. 25 of the recipients were new to the list.