After my original dining out plans were unfortunately impacted by a family emergency it was back to the drawing board or in this case it was a question of ‘where should I go next?’

Thankfully the seasonal weather dictated my destination, as did a requirement for some autumnal clothing so off to Meadowhall I went.

I’d already narrowed down my chosen eateries to one of two places, it just so happens that the crowd flow dictated my movements and I must admit I was also taken in by the sight of a remarkable deli offering — a foodie heaven if you will. Simply put, Carluccio’s it was meant to be.

Following a (very) brief wait, we were seated by an ever so pleasant front of house team member - I’m sorry I didn’t get the ladies name but she was so polite - we were presented with menus and also a run down on what wasn’t available at that moment in time. Choice may be king but sometimes it can be overwhelming so this helped, plus it didn’t impact on what we were going for on this occasion, thankfully.

We decided to go for the Arancini as a starter, as well as a couple of drinks to wet our appetite somewhat. The Sicilian rice balls filled with spinach and smoked mozzarella came served with a spicy tomato sauce. In a nutshell… deliciously moreish.

For our mains, we ordered the Penne Giardiniera and the Beef Ragù Pappardelle, as well as a glass of the NV Merlot del Veneto, Via Nova which was the perfect complement to the Beef Ragù — a lovely Italian red which was £6.95 for a 175ml glass.

The Penne Giardiniera is a delightful dish, giant Pugliese penne pasta, crispy spinach balls, mixed with grated courgette, garlic, chilli and cheese. It’s a very rich dish and the crispy spinach balls were lovely, I would recommend that you don’t eat them whole as they can be quite overpowering in their texture. It’s also quite a ‘giving’ choice which dishes out impressive flavours and also with each order a donation is made to a charitable foundation with every order.

Next up was the Beef Ragù Pappardelle, which consisted of slow cooked braised beef in red wine, black olives and lots of herbs. A Tuscan dish but also a sumptuous one at that. A definite thumbs up from me.

Usually I would also go for a dessert, I wish I could have on this occasion as there was a veritable selection on offer. From Tiramisu and Panna Cotta to a Giant Profiterole and Limoncello Tart there was so much to tempt me, perhaps I’ll have to make a return trip to enjoy the dessert next time.

All in all it wasn’t too pricy, considering. For a starter, two soft drinks, a glass of red wine and two main courses, our bill came to £48.05. It’s not too bad to be fair but then again doing anything is expensive at this moment in time. But there is a silver lining, if you return within 14-days with your receipt you’ll get 20 per cent off your restaurant bill, now VATs an incentive.

While you’re there, you definitely owe it to yourself to spend a little time enjoying the wonderful selection of Italian-sourced produce in their stunning if small deli… or should that be La pizzicheria? Answers on a postcard.

In short though, Carluccio’s is a little taste of Italy in the heart of South Yorkshire.

